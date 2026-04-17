Prathichaya OTT Release: When and where to watch Nivin Pauly’s drama thriller online

Prathichaya, starring Nivin Pauly in the lead role, was released in theaters on March 26, 2026. Directed by B. Unnikrishnan, the drama thriller is now gearing up for its OTT debut.

Cast and crew of Prathichaya

Prathichaya stars Nivin Pauly in the lead role, alongside Sharaf U Dheen, Balachandra Menon, Harisree Ashokan, Maniyanpilla Raju, Ann Augustine, Sai Kumar, Nishanth Sagar, Neethu Krishna, Sabitha Anand, and many others in key roles.

Directed by B. Unnikrishnan, the film was co-produced by Gokulam Gopalan under the banner of Sree Gokulam Movies and RD Illuminations LLP. The movie features music composed by Justin Varghese, while the cinematography is handled by Chandru Selvaraj. Moreover, Manoj served as the editor.

When and where to watch Prathichaya

Prathichaya is slated to release on the OTT platform JioHotstar and is scheduled to premiere on April 24, 2026. The official update was shared by the streaming platform via its social media handle, which read: “Power. Politics. Image. Prathichaya streaming from April 24 on JioHotstar.”

Here’s the post:

Official trailer and plot of Prathichaya

Prathichaya follows the story of a tech entrepreneur-turned-strategist who is also the son of the Kerala Chief Minister. After his father dies as a result of a dangerous conspiracy orchestrated by a ruthless media tycoon, his life takes a dramatic turn.

As the opposition attempts to exploit the conspiracy to its advantage and destabilize the political landscape, the entrepreneur takes it upon himself to uncover the strategic games played by the conspirators in tarnishing his father’s name. He leads a battle against them, using his wit and skills to defend his father’s legacy and honor.

Nivin Pauly’s next film

Nivin Pauly is currently filming his movie, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit. Directed by Premalu fame Girish AD, the upcoming romantic comedy-drama will feature Mamitha Baiju as the co-lead. The film is being co-produced by Dileesh Pothan, Fahadh Faasil, and Syam Pushkaran under the banner of Bhavana Studios and is expected to release in theaters during Onam 2026.

Moreover, the actor is also part of Raghava Lawrence’s action film Benz, which is set within Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Cinematic Universe (LCU).

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