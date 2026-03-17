Prathichaya Release Date: Nivin Pauly’s thriller to hit screens on March 26, 2026

Prathichaya, starring Nivin Pauly in the lead role, is all set to hit the big screens soon. Directed by Unnikrishnan B, the makers have announced that the film will be released in theatres on March 26, 2026.

Prathichaya Release Date

The official release date of Prathichaya was shared by Nivin Pauly via his social media handle. Sharing the update, the Premam actor wrote, “A father’s legacy. A son’s destiny. Prathichaya arrives in cinemas on March 26.”

Here’s the post:

Prathichaya features Nivin Pauly as a brilliant tech entrepreneur-turned-strategist, who is also the son of the Kerala CM. After his father dies as a result of a dangerous conspiracy orchestrated by a ruthless media tycoon, his life takes a dramatic turn.

As the opposition attempts to use the conspiracy to its advantage and destabilize the landscape, the former CM’s son takes it upon himself to uncover the strategic games played by the conspirators in tarnishing his father’s name. He leads a battle against them using his own wit and skills, defending his father’s legacy and honour.

With Nivin Pauly in the lead, Prathichaya also features Sharaf U Dheen, Balachandra Menon, Harisree Ashokan, Maniyanpilla Raju, Ann Augustine, Sai Kumar, Nishanth Sagar, Neethu Krishna, Sabitha Anand, and others in key roles.

Directed by Unnikrishnan B, the film is bankrolled by Gokulam Gopalan under the banner of Sree Gokulam Movies, along with the production house RD Illuminations LLP. The film’s music and background score are composed by Justin Varghese, while Chandru Selvaraj handles the cinematography, and Manoj serves as the editor.

Interestingly, Prathichaya will be released a week after Jayasurya’s Aadu 3 and just a week before the Mohanlal-starrer Drishyam 3.

Nivin Pauly’s work front

Nivin Pauly was last seen in the lead role in Baby Girl , directed by Arun Varma. The film follows the story of Sanal Mathew, a medical attendant who comes under suspicion after a baby goes missing from the hospital where he works. As the seemingly innocent man faces mounting pressure, he appears to steer the police investigation in unexpected directions, creating an enigma around himself.

Apart from Nivin, the film also features Sangeeth Prathap, Lijomol Jose, Abhimanyu Shammi Thilakan, Aditi Ravi, Azees Nedumangad, and others in key roles. It is currently streaming on SonyLIV.

Looking ahead, the Sarvam Maya actor is currently filming for the Girish AD directorial Bethlehem Kudumba Unit , co-starring Mamitha Baiju.

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