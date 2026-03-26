Prathichaya Twitter Review: 11 tweets to read before watching Nivin Pauly’s thriller drama

Prathichaya, starring Nivin Pauly in the lead role, was released in theaters on March 26, 2026. Directed by Unnikrishnan B, the thriller drama marks the filmmaker’s first collaboration with the Sarvam Maya actor. Here’s what netizens have to say about the film.

Prathichaya Twitter Review

Taking to social media, a netizen wrote that it was a well-made political thriller and that director Unnikrishnan handled the story smoothly, while Nivin Pauly showed good depth in his acting. The user added that, overall, it was an enjoyable film and that Sharaf U Dheen, Balachandra Menon, and the technical aspects also stood out.

Another user commented that it was a terrific political thriller, adding that Unnikrishnan’s exceptional direction and the cast’s peak performances elevated the film. The user noted that Nivin Pauly, Balachandra Menon, and Sharaf U Dheen were all outstanding.

Moreover, a third netizen stated that Prathichaya stood out as an emotionally resonant drama that kept viewers invested throughout. The user added that Nivin Pauly owned the screen, supported by a dependable cast, and that B. Unnikrishnan’s strong writing tied everything together into a fulfilling overall experience.

Here are the tweets:

Prathichaya is a thriller drama starring Nivin Pauly in the lead role. The film follows the story of a tech entrepreneur-turned-strategist, who is also the son of the Kerala CM. After his father dies as a result of a dangerous conspiracy orchestrated by a ruthless media tycoon, his life takes a dramatic turn.

As the opposition attempts to use the conspiracy to its advantage and destabilize the landscape, the entrepreneur takes it upon himself to uncover the strategic games played by the conspirators in tarnishing his father’s name. He leads a battle against them, using his wit and skills to defend his father’s legacy and honor.

Apart from Nivin, the film features Sharaf U Dheen , Balachandra Menon, Harisree Ashokan, Maniyanpilla Raju, Ann Augustine, Sai Kumar, Nishanth Sagar, Neethu Krishna, Sabitha Anand, and others in key roles.

Directed by Unnikrishnan B, the film is produced by Gokulam Gopalan under the banner of Sree Gokulam Movies, along with RD Illuminations LLP. The film’s music and background score are composed by Justin Varghese, while Chandru Selvaraj handles the cinematography, and Manoj serves as the editor.

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