Prathinidhi 2 OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Nara Rohith starrer political thriller online

Prathinidhi 2 is a Telugu political thriller starring Nara Rohith and his wife, Sireesha Lella, in lead roles. Directed by Murthy Devagupthapu, the film received mixed responses at the box office after its release on May 10, 2024. However, it is now set to reach audiences through the small screen.

When and where to watch Prathinidhi 2

Prathinidhi 2 has started streaming on Sun NXT. Making the announcement, the OTT giant wrote on X, "One man. One mission. A fight for truth! Pratinidhi2 streaming now on Sun NXT."

Take a look at the post below:

Official trailer and plot of Prathinidhi 2

In Prathinidhi 2, Nara Rohith plays Chai, the CEO of NNC, who is determined to expose political corruption. However, his pursuit of truth puts him in constant danger. When a shocking event links Chief Minister Prajapati (Sachin Khedekar) to a major controversy, Chai is framed as the prime suspect. As he struggles to prove his innocence, he uncovers a complex political conspiracy.

Several key figures are involved, including Prajapati’s son Viswa, OSD Siri, and Finance Minister Gajendra. CBI officer Vikram Santosh, Narasimha, Purushottam, and opposition leader Narmada Devi also play crucial roles. With unexpected twists and hidden agendas, the film keeps the audience engaged in a gripping political drama.

Cast and crew of Prathinidhi 2

Prathinidhi 2 is directed and written by Murthy Devagupthapu and produced by Kumarraza Bathula, Anjaneyulu Sri Thota, and Surendranath Bollineni. The film's cinematography is handled by Nani Chamidisetty, with editing by Ravi Teja Girijala. Meanwhile, Mahati Swara Sagar has composed the music for the political thriller.

The cast features Nara Rohith as Chetan, with Sireesha Leela playing his love interest. Dinesh Tej appears as Chief Minister Viswa, while Jisshu Sengupta takes on the role of CBI Officer Vikram Santhosh. Sachin Khedekar plays Chief Minister Prajapathi, alongside Tanikella Bharani, Indraja, and Udaya Bhanu. Ajay Ghosh portrays Finance Minister Gajendra, and Ajay plays Prabhat Mishra.