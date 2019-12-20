Prati Roju Pandaage Audience Review: Here's what Twitterati say about Sai Dharam Tej, Raashi Khanna starrer

Prati Roju Pandaage Audience Review: Here's what Twitterati say about Sai Dharam Tej, Raashi Khanna starrer
Director Maruthi’s Prati Roju Pandaage starring Sai Dharam Tej and Raashi Khanna in the lead has finally released today, December 20. The film has released amidst a huge buzz and also this happens to be Raashi Khanna's second film releasing in two weeks. The actress was last seen in Venky Mama, which released on December 13. Prati Roju Pandaage created a huge buzz among the moviegoers since its inception. The songs, trailer and the sizzling chemistry between the lead stars managed to set high curiosity to know what's in the stores next. 

The first reviews of the film are out on social media and looks like Sai Dharam Tej and Raashi Khanna starrer has managed to live up to audience expectations. The heart-warming story that sends out a strong message is receiving a positive response by the audience on Twitter. One of the Twitter users, who has watched the film wrote, "#PratiRojuPandaage interval bang manta puttinchaadu..#RaoRamesh timing what’s splendid performance @DirectorMaruthi superb."  Prati Roju Pandage is produced by Bunny Vas under GA2 Pictures and UV Creations. The film is presented by Allu Arvind under Geetha Arts. 

Check out what the audience has to say about Prati Roju Pandaage:

In a recent interview with Cinema Express, Sai Dharam Tej said he believes in the director's vision. He said, "I will be seen as Sathyaraj's grandson, who doesn't leave any opportunity to make his grandfather happy. The title says, 'Every day is a celebration', and true to it, director Maruthi has blended this emotional story with a dash of romance, drama, and entertainment akin to Ugadi pachadi that is made as a concoction of several flavours."

Are you planning to watch the film this weekend? Let us know your thoughts on Prati Roju Pandaage in the comment section below. 

