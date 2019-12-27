Prati Roju Pandaage Box Office Collection: Sai Dharam Tej and Raashi Khanna starrer hits Rs 40 Crore worldwide

The much-anticipated film released last week and it is minting big numbers at the box office. Prati Roju Pandaage has become highest first week grosser with Rs 40 crore worldwide business.

Maruthi directorial Prati Roju Pandaage starring Sai Dharam Tej and Raashi Khanna opened to a positive response by the audience and critics alike. The much-anticipated film released last week and it is minting huge numbers at the box office. Prati Roju Pandaage, the family entertainer has become highest first week grosser with Rs 40 crore worldwide business. With the film minting good numbers at the ticket windows, it remains to see how Prati Roju Pandaage performs in the coming days.

Post the film's release, Raashi Khanna and Sai Dharam Tej visited a cinema hall to catch live audience reactions. The two talented actors also received a warm welcome from the fans at the theatres. The makers also hosted a success meet, which was attended by the entire cast and crew. Many celebrities like Ram Charan, Allu Arjun congratulated the makers of the film for receiving good response.

#PratiRojuPandaage Becomes HIGHEST 1st Week Grosser for Supreme Hero @IamSaiDharamTej & @DirectorMaruthi, Hits 40cr Worldwide Biggest Family Entertainer of the Season @RaashiKhanna #SatyaRaj #RaoRamesh @MusicThaman@GA2Official @UV_Creations pic.twitter.com/iWxTAAq2g4 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 27, 2019

Also Read: Prati Roju Pandaage celebrations begin in style: Sai Dharam Tej, Raashi Khanna visit audience; See Pics

Recently, Allu Arjun took to Instagram and congratulated the team over the film's success. He wrote, "Congratulations to the Entire team of Prathi Raju Pandage. So glad my cousin Sai Tej has a good hit , my friend Maruthi has a success, My Life Line Vasu has a good film in his account & My Father has more Profits . Congratulations to UV films. ‬Spl Mention to Thaman for another album into his Bank."

Credits :Twitter

Read More