Prati Roju Pandaage celebrations begin in style: Sai Dharam Tej, Raashi Khanna visit audience; See Pics

Prati Roju Pandaage is receiving good reviews on social media and the makers of the film are super elated. Raashi Khanna and Sai Dharam Tej visited a cinema hall to catch live audience reactions. The actors also interacted with the media and received a warm welcome from the fans at the theatres.

Prati Roju Pandaage starring Sai Dharam Tej and Raashi Khanna has finally hit the screens today amidst huge promotions. The makers of the film travelled city to city and left no stone unturned for the promotions of the film. Well, the hard work has paid off after many rounds of promotions as the film has opened to a positive response from the audience and critics alike. Prati Roju Pandaage is receiving good reviews on social media and the makers of the film are super elated. Raashi Khanna and Sai Dharam Tej visited a cinema hall to catch live audience reactions. The actors also interacted with the media and received a warm welcome from the fans at the theatres.

The production house, Geetha Arts took to Twitter and shared a few photos from the film's celebrations. The tweet read, "Supreme @IamSaiDharamTej's #PratiRojuPandaage Opened up with Superb Reviews & Word of mouth from the Audience @DirectorMaruthi nailed again Celebrations begin in style." One can see in the photos, hundreds of fans gathered outside the cinema hall only to catch a glimpse of their favourite stars. Sai Dharam Tej and Raashi Khanna's sizzling onscreen chemistry is one of the highlights in the film.

In a recent interview with Cinema Express for Prathi Roju Pandaage, Sai Dharam Tej revealed that his latest release has no similarities with Shatamanam Bhavathi. "There is no link between these films. We have highlighted this in the theatrical trailer as well. Our film delves into the grandfather-grandson bond, which was not the case with that film, the actor said.

Credits :Twitter

Read More