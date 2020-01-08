Prati Roju Pandage Box Office Collection: Sai Dharam Tej and Raashi Khanna starrer continues strong run

Sai Dharam Tej and Raashi Khanna starrer Prati Roju Pandage is not only receiving positive reviews but is also minting good numbers at the ticket windows.

Sai Dharam Tej and Raashi Khanna starrer Prati Roju Pandage, which released on December 20, 2019, is continuing its strong run at the box office. The film opened to a positive response from the audience and critics alike. Prati Roju Pandage is not only receiving good reviews but is also minting good numbers at the ticket windows. The trade report suggests that the film has collected Rs 32.29 crore at the worldwide box office in 17 days of its release. Going by the Twitter buzz, the family entertainer has managed to collect USD 2,160 From 26 Locations (Total: USD 656,380).

The Maruthi directorial is now the highest first-week grosser of Sai Dharam Tej. Now that Prati Roju Pandage is doing great at the box office, it remains to see how it performs by the end of this week. Meanwhile, three big South films, Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru and Rajinikanth's Darbar are releasing this week. Prati Roju Pandage has good two days bracket till these big films hit the screens over the weekend.

Prati Roju Pandage producer Bunny Vas recently spoke about the film's success. Talking to Times of India, “The response to the film has been incredible. Usually, the collections tend to slow down after the weekend but to see such a strong response even after a week is overwhelming.”

US Live Collections For Tuesday @ 10:40 PM EST#MathuVadalara: $8,875 From 45 Locations (Total: $224,300)#PratiRojuPandage: $2,160 From 26 Locations (Total: $656,380) #AvaneSrimanarayana: $1,646 From 15 Locations#GoodNewwz: $135,687 From 205 Locations pic.twitter.com/V3afBHVdjP — Myfirstshow (@myfirstshow) January 8, 2020

Bankrolled by Bunny Vas under his banner, Allu Aravind presented Prati Roju Pandage. Music for the film was composed by S Thaman.

