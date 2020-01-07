Prati Roju Pandage Global Box Office Collection Day 17: Sai Dharam Tej starrer continues to mint at brisk pace

Sai Dharam Tej's Prati Roju Pandage, is having a steady run in theaters even after about four week's of the film's release.

Prati Roju Pandage, which has Sai Dharam Tej as the lead actor, was released on December 20, 2019. It can be said that the film is running steadily in theatres. Raashi Khanna is playing the leading lady in this family entertainer. Apart from Sai Dharam Tej and Raashi Khanna, the film also has Sathyaraj, Rao Ramesh in key roles. The traders report suggests that the film has collected Rs 32.29 crore at the worldwide box office. It should be noted that the film has been successfully running for 17 days.

Prati Roju Pandage has also made a record in terms of collections. The Maruthi directorial is now the highest first-week grosser of Sai Dharam Tej. The film is also the top grosser of the director so far. The film is being booked at a brisk pace and it is expected that the film will turn out to be the top performer over this week.

Bankrolled by Bunny Vas under his banner, Allu Aravind presented Prati Roju Pandage. Music for the film was composed by S Thaman. Talking about the film’s success, producer Bunny Vas said to The Times of India, “The response to the film has been incredible. Usually, the collections tend to slow down after the weekend but to see such a strong response even after a week is overwhelming.”

