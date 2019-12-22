Prati Roju Pandage: Sai Dharam Tej & Raashi Khanna are all smiles at the film’s success meet

The lead stars of the film, Sai Dharam Tej and Raashi Khanna were all smiles at the film's success bash. The south star Sai Dharam Tej looked very dapper and stylish in a black and blue coloured outfit.

The cast and crew of Prati Roju Pandage of the south flick Prati Roju Pandage got together for the film's success bash. The lead stars of the film, Sai Dharam Tej and Raashi Khanna were all smiles at the film's success bash. The south star Sai Dharam Tej looked very dapper and stylish in a black and blue coloured outfit. The stunning actress Raashi Khanna looked gorgeous in a saree. The beautiful diva Raashi Khanna featured in films like Venky Mama, Sanga Thamizhan and the upcoming film World Famous Lover. The film Prati Roju Pandage saw Sai Dharam Tej and Raashi Khanna as the lead pair, which got the fans and film audience very excited about the film.

The actress featured in the successful film Venky Mama. This film saw south actors Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya in the lead. The film also featured south siren Payal Rajput in a key role. The film was a good mix of comedy and action drama. The film won the hearts of the fans and audience members across the country. The fans loved the film and appreciated the team's efforts on social media. Now, the fans are looking forward to a new film of Raashi Khanna which will star Arjun Reddy actor Vijay Deverakonda in the lead.

The first look poster of the film World Famous Lover, featuring Raashi Khanna and Vijay Deverakonda created a lot of intrigue in the minds of the fans and film audience. This film will see Vijay Deverakonda with four leading ladies.

Check out the pictures of the film's success bash:

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

