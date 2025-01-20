Pravinkoodu Shappu: Soubin Shahir and Basil Joseph's movie becomes victim of piracy, gets leaked online in HD quality

Pravinkoodu Shappu, starring Basil Joseph and Soubin Shahir, hit the big screens just a few days ago on January 16. The crime thriller opened to positive responses and also marked the directorial debut of Sreeraj Sreenivasan. Unfortunately, the movie has been leaked online on several piracy websites.

It is currently available on various illicit platforms including Filmyzilla and Tamilyogi. Viewers can download the film in HD, 1080p, 720p, and 480p resolutions. The film is also available in Hindi-dubbed and Tamil versions. With the Soubin Shahir starrer being available online for free, it remains to be seen whether the movie's overall business will be affected.

According to Sacnilk, Pravinkoodu Shappu has managed to collect a total of Rs 3.67 crore in India in four days. The film had a strong opening on its first day, earning Rs 1.5 crore. However, it experienced a significant drop of 50% on the second day, bringing in Rs 75 lakhs.

The downward trend continued on the third day, with collections of Rs 74 lakhs, reflecting a marginal decline of 1.33%. On the fourth day, the movie garnered Rs 68 lakhs, according to early estimates. Despite a promising start, the film's declining numbers over the weekend suggest challenges ahead for its overall box office performance.

On its fourth day, Pravinkoodu Shappu witnessed varying occupancy levels across different showtimes in Malayalam (2D) theaters. The morning shows recorded an occupancy of 9.33%, which saw a significant rise in the afternoon, reaching 18.33%. The evening shows experienced further improvement with an occupancy of 23.67%, while the night shows saw a slight dip, settling at 20.98%. These trends indicate a gradual increase in audience turnout throughout the day.

