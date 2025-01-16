Pravinkoodu Shappu Twitter Review: 11 tweets to read before watching Soubin Shahir and Basil Joseph's movie in theaters

Pravinkoodu Shappu, starring Soubin Shahir and Basil Joseph, has finally hit the big screens today, January 16. Directed by Sreeraj Sreenivasan, the movie has been receiving positive responses from audiences since its release. Fans are flocking to their nearest cinemas to catch the first-day, first-show of this Malayalam flick. If you’re planning to watch the movie, be sure to check out these Twitter reviews shared by netizens.

A social media user gave the Soubin Shahir starrer a 4/5 star and posted on X, "Another top class thriller from Malayalam cinema that’s about a perfect crime’. Takes its time to set up the proceedings and the film’s unhurried narration is effectively complemented by occasional humour."

Another netizen called Pravinkoodu Shappu a well-executed comedy thriller and wrote, "Film started with a crime and continues in an investigation mode with engaging screenplay. Situation comedy throughout the movie worked well and created a good laughter in the theatre. #BasilJoseph was hilarious and #SoubinShahir was exceptional. Background score added an extra boost and all departments and supporting cast were brilliant."

Fans across social media are lauding Soubin Shahir and Basil Joseph's performance in the movie. Talking about the script, a netizen penned, "#PravinkooduShappu had a promising script with a proper premise, twist & motive but direction fails to deliver. Vishnu Vijay & Shyju Khalid stood out as usual, neat performances as well, but the film's potential is untapped."

However, a netizen pointed out that the first half of the film was better than the second half. The review read, "A Good First Half followed With a Below Avg 2nd Half Having The Element of Dark Humour& Investigation Thriller!"

The cast of Pravinkoodu Shappufeatures an impressive lineup including Soubin Shahir and Basil Joseph as the main leads. The star cast also includes Chemban Vinod Jose, Chandini Sreedharan, Shivajith, Shabareesh Varma, and Revathi.

Some of the other actors who play prominent roles in the movie are Niyas Backer, Vijo Amaravathy, Rajesh Azhikodan, Jyothika Krish, and Prathapan KS.

