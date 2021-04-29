Pre COVID 19 Times PHOTOS: Allu Arjun being welcomed by a sea of fans shows his journey to stardom

While fans are eagerly looking forward to his next film Pushpa, let's take a look at Allu Arjun's throwback photos that gives us a glimpse of his journey to stardom.

Allu Arjun is one of a few actors from the Tollywood film industry who enjoys an insane fan following, not only down South but also among North audience. He gained popularity with his role in Sukumar’s Arya in 2004 and went on to feature in many more films like Arya 2, Varudu, Vedam and Badrinath. Allu Arjun gained popularity at the very beginning of his career and managed to earn a hugely loyal fanbase all over with his eye-grabbing dancing skills and flamboyant style. He has been tagged as the 'Stylish' star of the Telugu industry.

AA has teamed up with Sukumar yet again for an upcoming Pan-India film titled, Pushpa. While fans are eagerly looking forward to his next film Pushpa, let's take a look at Allu Arjun's throwback photos that gives us a glimpse of his journey to stardom. Social gathering was a thing before COVID-19 hit the world and AA fans leave no stone unturned to express their love for him. On his birthday a couple of years ago, a sea of fans gathered only to catch a glimpse of their favourite actor. Bunny greeted his fans through the sunroof of his car.

Take a look at how meeting fans looked like in Pre COVID times:

Meanwhile, the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor has tested positive for COVID-19. Sharing about the same, he Tweeted, "I have tested positive for Covid. I have isolated myself. I request those who have come in contact with me to get tested. I request all my well wishers and fans not to worry as I am doing fine . Stay home, stay safe ." AA's close friends from the industry, Rashmika Mandanna, Pooja Hegde, Rakul Preet Singh and Varun Tej among others have sent him speedy recovery wishes in the comments of the same post. Fans are also praying for Allu Arjun on social media along with the trending hashtag 'GetWellSoonAlluArjun'.

Take a look:

Hello everyone!

I have tested positive for Covid. I have isolated myself.

I request those who have come in contact with me to get tested.

I request all my well wishers and fans not to worry as I am doing fine . Stay home, stay safe . pic.twitter.com/CAiKD6LzzP — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 28, 2021

