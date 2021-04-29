  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Pre COVID 19 Times PHOTOS: Allu Arjun being welcomed by a sea of fans shows his journey to stardom

While fans are eagerly looking forward to his next film Pushpa, let's take a look at Allu Arjun's throwback photos that gives us a glimpse of his journey to stardom.
3447 reads Mumbai
Pre COVID 19 Times PHOTOS: Allu Arjun being welcomed by a sea of fans shows his journey to stardom
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Allu Arjun is one of a few actors from the Tollywood film industry who enjoys an insane fan following, not only down South but also among North audience. He gained popularity with his role in Sukumar’s Arya in 2004 and went on to feature in many more films like  Arya 2, Varudu, Vedam and Badrinath. Allu Arjun gained popularity at the very beginning of his career and managed to earn a hugely loyal fanbase all over with his eye-grabbing dancing skills and flamboyant style. He has been tagged as the 'Stylish' star of the Telugu industry. 

AA has teamed up with Sukumar yet again for an upcoming Pan-India film titled, Pushpa. While fans are eagerly looking forward to his next film Pushpa, let's take a look at Allu Arjun's throwback photos that gives us a glimpse of his journey to stardom. Social gathering was a thing before COVID-19 hit the world and AA fans leave no stone unturned to express their love for him. On his birthday a couple of years ago, a sea of fans gathered only to catch a glimpse of their favourite actor. Bunny greeted his fans through the sunroof of his car. 

Take a look at how meeting fans looked like in Pre COVID times: 

Meanwhile, the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor has tested positive for COVID-19. Sharing about the same, he Tweeted, "I have tested positive for Covid. I have isolated myself. I request those who have come in contact with me to get tested. I request all my well wishers and fans not to worry as I am doing fine .  Stay home, stay safe ." AA's close friends from the industry, Rashmika Mandanna, Pooja Hegde, Rakul Preet Singh and Varun Tej among others have sent him speedy recovery wishes in the comments of the same post. Fans are also praying for Allu Arjun on social media along with the trending hashtag 'GetWellSoonAlluArjun'. 

Take a look:

Also Read | WATCH VIDEO: Prabhas aces a comfy casual outfit as he gets spotted at Hyderabad airport 

Credits :Pinkvilla

You may like these
Pooja Hegde gives Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo twist to her speedy recovery wish for Allu Arjun
Rashmika Mandanna on working with Allu Arjun in Pushpa: I'm sure you're going to love what you'll see
Allu Arjun tests positive for COVID 19; Requests his fans and well wishers not to worry and is doing fine
Rashmika Mandanna is excited to be on The Kapil Sharma Show; Calls Allu Arjun sweet & reveals she's a BTS fan
Allu Arjun thanks Salman Khan for sweet compliments: Looking forward for the Radhe magic on screens
Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: Anasuya shares a glimpse from the sets as she joins the film