Precious PHOTOS of late Powerstar Puneeth Rajkumar with his family that are pure gold

Puneeth Rajkumar, the most loved star of Kannada is no more. However, he shall be remembered forever, be it for impeccable acting skills, screen persona or his good deeds to help the needy. This man has somehow marked a place in the hearts of Karnataka people and all around.

Fondly known as Powerstar and Appu, Puneeth Rajkumar is the son of the biggest actor of Kannada Rajkumar and began his acting stint since childhood itself. After acting in many movies as a child artist, he made his debut with the film Appu in 2002 and had successfully taken on the mantle to carry the great Rajkumar's legacy. Although being the biggest star, he always maintained a very down-to-earth life. The star totally believed 'family is everything' as he loved his parents, brother, wife and two daughters more than anything. Here are some precious pics of Puneeth with his family, take a look:

Puneeth Rajkumar and his elder brother Shivarajkumar shared a very close bond. Although he was the younger brother, he was a big support system for his little brother. At many events, the brothers came together and made many fans happy. Shivaraj also considered Puneeth as a child as they both have 13 years age gap between each other.

Puneeth and his wife's Ashwini love story is simple yet heartwarming. They met in Gym and clicked immediately, from friends to husband and wife, their journey was nothing less magical. They married on December 1, 1999, after two years of courtship.

Puneeth has two precious daughters- elder daughter Drithi is pursuing her undergraduate studies in New York, while the younger, Vanditha, is in Class 10. His daughter's beak down at his funeral has broken many hearts. The actor's daughters were eye to his life.

Puneeth is a doting son, he loves his mom and dad so much. On many occasions, he has expressed his gratefulness and gratitude towards his parents. He was laid rest at Kanteevra Studios along near his parents' memorial. It is uncanny but Puneeth and his father Rajkumar both passed with the same condition heart attack.