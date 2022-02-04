Preggers Kajal Aggarwal looks cute as a button in mini denim dress as she vacays in Dubai; PHOTOS
Kajal Aggarwal managed to hide her baby bump successfully for a few months. After a lot of speculations, Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu, on New Year's, confirmed that they are expecting their first child. Since then, the actress is quite open about it and has been flaunting her pregnancy glow. Her latest photos from Dubai speaks volumes about how much Kajal missed vacationing all this time.
