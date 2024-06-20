Pregnant Deepika Padukone caresses her baby bump as she says Kalki 2898 AD co-star Prabhas ‘feeds from the heart’

The D-day is approaching for India's most expensive film, Kalki 2898 AD. Ahead of its release, the ensemble cast gathered for a pre-release event in Mumbai. The event featured Indian cinema stalwarts like Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and more, with Bahubali fame Rana Daggubati hosting the evening.

Following the lively interactions among Sr Bachchan, Prabhas, and Padukone, the press conference became even more captivating, showcasing heart-melting moments between the stars of Kalki, as they complemented each other beautifully. One of the highlights was when the conversation turned to enjoying good food while filming Project K.

Deepika Padukone says Kalki 2898 AD co-star Prabhas ‘feeds from the heart’

The Pathaan actress shared humorous anecdotes about darling Prabhas, saying, “Actually, I am like this because of all the food he has fed me,” caressing her baby bump.

Padukone further added, “Every day, and it got to a point, it was not just food coming from home, there was like full catering service. So, the highlight of the day almost became what is Prabhas feeding everyone.”

The Jawan actress called Prabhas a man of the heart, and complimented him saying, “And for those who know him well, know that he feeds from the heart.”

Highlights of the Kalki 2898 AD event

Deepika Padukone, who has made limited public appearances since her pregnancy, appeared in glowing and high spirits, stunned in a stylish black outfit.

Prabhas kept it casual with a simple long tee, faded black jeans, and signature yellow-tinted shades. Amitabh Bachchan looked youthful in a black hoodie, black cargo pants, and red-rimmed spectacles.

Big B enjoyed fun-filled moments with Darling Prabhas, while the actor appeared to help the would-be mother Padukone off the stage. Meanwhile, Daggubati laughed out loud at the trio's funny antics.

Here is everything you want to know about Kalki 2898 AD

The dystopian science fiction action film Kalki 2898 AD, aka Project K, is director Nag Ashwin's third film after Yevade Subramanyam and Mahanati, all produced by Swapna Dutt and Aswini C. Dutt under the Vyjayanthi Movies banner.

The film boasts an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani, among others.

At the Synapse 2024 event in Gurgaon, the Mahanati director provided insights into the plot, revealing that the film's timeline starts with the Mahabharat. Spanning 6,000 years, the story begins with the Mahabharat and concludes in 2898 AD.

The film envisions diverse Indian-themed worlds, steering clear of any resemblance to Blade Runner. By starting 6000 years earlier, 2898 AD aligns with 3102 BC, marking the passing of Krishna's last avatar.

Kalki 2898 AD is scheduled to hit theaters on June 27, 2024, in five languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

