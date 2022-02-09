Pregnant Kajal Aggarwal slams body shamers; Says 'we don’t need to be made uncomfortable' as she pens a note

Kajal Aggarwal who is pregnant at the moment has taken to social media to slam body shamers. Sharing a mesmerizing picture of herself, the actress penned a long heart-felt note in which she said that there is no need to make her uncomfortable during this time.

The note went like this, “I’ve been dealing with the most amazing new developments in my life, my body, my home and most importantly my work place. Additionally, certain comments/ body shaming messages/ memes don’t really help :) let’s learn to be kind and if that’s too hard, maybe, just live and let live! Also, after giving birth, we may take a while to get back to the way we were before, or may never completely return to the way we looked before pregnancy. And THATS OK.” She even penned another note in the comments section making further revelations on the subject.

Check out the post below:

It was New Year when the couple officially announced the good news on social media and fans are adoring the parents to be ever since. Right now, the actress has taken a temporary break and is looking forward to meet the little one.

Now, coming to her upcoming releases, Kajal Aggarwal will star alongside Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan in Siva Koratala’s Acharya. The project will also have a special appearance by Pooja Hegde.

The actress will also play the lead opposite Dulquer Salmaan in Brinda's romantic drama, Hey Sinamika. The film also stars Aditi Rao Hydari as the second female lead. Hey Sinamika will be out in theatres on 3 March.

