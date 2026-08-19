Pregnant Samantha Ruth Prabhu enjoys babymoon with husband Raj Nidimoru, indulges in food bliss; See Photos

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is soaking in a special chapter of her life with husband Raj Nidimoru. The actor recently treated fans to a glimpse of their babymoon, sharing a series of pictures filled with travel and food moments. Giving followers a peek into their getaway ahead of the arrival of their first child, Samantha kept the post simple yet personal.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares her babymoon photos

Samantha captioned her carousel, “Just us”, accompanied by clock, clapping hands, evil eye and baby emojis. The pictures capture the couple enjoying their time together, from exploring their destination to browsing restaurant menus and sampling an elaborate spread of food. One frame shows Samantha and Raj posing against a dreamy art installation, adding to the relaxed mood of the holiday.

Raj is also at the center of several candid frames shared by Samantha. While the trip appears to be about them spending quality time together, the filmmaker can be seen engrossed in work in some photographs, laptop in hand. Samantha, meanwhile, offered fans a glimpse of her baby bump as the couple prepares to welcome their first child.

Kiara Advani was among those reacting to Samantha’s post, leaving a heart-eyes emoji.

Samantha confirms pregnancy and plans maternity break

On the work front, Samantha recently produced and starred in the Telugu film Maa Inti Bangaaram, created by Raj Nidimoru. She made her first public appearance with her baby bump during the film’s success celebration. She later confirmed her pregnancy and revealed her plans to take a maternity break, while making it clear that she intends to return to cinema after her time away.

On the personal front, Samantha and Raj tied the knot in December 2025 at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore after dating for a couple of years. In an interview with us, Samantha had revealed that she always wanted to become a mother and is ready to embrace motherhood.

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