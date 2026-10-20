Premalu 2: BKU’s Girish AD disappointed after Naslen, Mamitha Baiju starrer gets shelved, says ‘Had to abandon…’

Premalu 2, the planned sequel to the 2024 Malayalam blockbuster Premalu, was expected to reunite Naslen and Mamitha Baiju for another chapter in the romantic comedy's story. However, the project was eventually shelved for undisclosed reasons. Now, director Girish AD has opened up about his disappointment over the decision and the time lost during the process.

Premalu 2: Girish AD feels disappointed at sequel being shelved

Speaking at the success event of Bethlehem Kudumba Unit , Girish AD revealed that he had spent nearly a year working on Premalu 2 before the project had to be abandoned unexpectedly.

The filmmaker said, “Work on this film began after a year. Until then, I had been working on Premalu 2. We had to abandon the project unexpectedly, and it was a huge setback for us. We lost an entire year because of it. There was no need for us to lose that much time.”

Girish further explained that the sequel was planned following the massive success of Premalu. Had things progressed as expected, Premalu 2 would have reached theatres during Vishu last year. Instead, the team moved on to Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, which was completed within a relatively short period and released three to four months later.

Premalu (2024) follows Sachin, a young man struggling with love and life who moves to Hyderabad after his plans to study in the UK fall through. There, he meets Reenu, an IT professional, and falls for her. As Sachin tries to win her heart, his journey unfolds through romance and humorous situations, leaving him wondering whether his feelings will ever be reciprocated.

Starring Naslen and Mamitha Baiju, the film became a major success.

More about Bethlehem Kudumba Unit

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit follows Ashley, who moves to Angamaly with her family and falls in love with her older neighbour, Justin, a kind-hearted caterer who shares her passion for music. Despite their strong bond, their relationship faces opposition from their families due to their age difference, eventually leading to their separation.

After returning from Ireland, Ashley reunites with Justin at his brother's wedding, where they realise that neither has truly moved on. The two rekindle their relationship and decide to get married despite her parents' initial objections.

Headlined by Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju, the film also features Sangeeth Prathap, Roshan Shanavas, Shyam Mohan, Suresh Krishna, Vinay Forrt, Srinda, Meenakshi Raveendran, Sreerenjini, Bindu Panicker, Shameer Khan, and Parvathy Ayyappadas, among others.

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