Premalu actor Naslen in talks to join Ajith Kumar’s next with Adhik Ravichandran, Good Bad Ugly; Reports

Ajith Kumar’s upcoming film, Good, Bad, Ugly, which is helmed by Adhik Ravichandran has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. Quite recently, the makers of the film had unveiled the film’s first look poster, which featured the Thunivu actor with a menacing look.

Needless to say, fans are eagerly waiting to see their favorite actor on the big screens yet again. In fact, there have been several rumors regarding the cast of the film, which the makers are yet to confirm. Earlier this month, it was speculated that Sreeleela and Bobby Deol have been approached to play crucial roles in the film. Now, the latest addition to the rumored cast is the young Malayalam star Naslen, who captured hearts with his performance in the 2024 rom-com Premalu.

Naslen to be a part of Ajith’s Good Bad Ugly?

As per a recent report by Zee News, Naslen has been approached to play a crucial role in the upcoming crime comedy flick. Interestingly, if the news is true, it would be a milestone in the career of the young actor, marking his debut in the Tamil film industry. However, official confirmation regarding this is awaited from the makers of the film.

Naslen, who made his debut in 2019 with the coming-of-age comedy flick Thanneer Mathan Dinangal, has won over the hearts of fans with his versatile performances. However, there is no doubt that his biggest film so far, came out earlier this year with the romantic comedy film Premalu, which also featured Mamitha Baiju, Sangeeth Prathap, Akhila Bhargavan and more in crucial roles.

What we know about Good Bad Ugly so far

Good Bad Ugly, helmed by Adhik Ravichandran, marks his first collaboration with Ajith Kumar. It is quite well-known that the filmmaker is an ardent fan of the Mankatha actor, and Good Bad Ugly is a dream come true for him.

The film is currently in its production stage, with filming going on in Hyderabad. Although there has been no official confirmation, it is speculated that the film features an ensemble cast including Sreeleela, Naslen, Bobby Deol and even Sunil.

Furthermore, the film has an absolutely incredible technical crew as well. National Award winner Devi Sri Prasad will compose the music for the film, while Abhinandan Ramanujam and Vijay Velukutty take care of the camerawork and editing respectively. Additionally, the film has been bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. The film is set to hit the silver screens during Pongal, next year.

Ajith Kumar on the workfront

Good Bad Ugly is not the only film that the Yennai Arindhaal actor is working on at present. Ajith is also a part of Magizh Thirumeni’s upcoming film VidaaMuyarchi, which features an ensemble cast including Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, and more in crucial roles.

The film has been bankrolled by Lyca Productions, while Anirudh Ravichander composes the music for the film. Nirav Shah and NB Srikanth take care of the film’s cinematography and editing as well. The film has completed schedules in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and is expected to release later this year.

