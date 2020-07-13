  1. Home
Premam actress Sai Pallavi to choreograph a song in the upcoming Sekhar Kammula directorial Love Story?

The southern beauty Sai Pallavi who featured in films like Fidaa and Premam, will be reportedly choreographing a song for the film, once the cast and crew resume the shoot in Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City.
The latest news reports about Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya's upcoming film Love Story suggest that the lead actress willbe choreographing a song for the film. The southern beauty Sai Pallavi who featured in films like Fidaa and Premam, will be reportedly choreographing a song for the film, once the cast and crew of the film resume their shoot in Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City. The makers of the, Sekhar Kammula directorial Love Story have not yet announced the actress chereographing the song so far. The film, Love Story will see Sai Pallavi and Venky Mama actor Naga Chaitanya in the lead.

The fans and followers of the southern actors are very eagerly waiting for the film, to hit the big screen. The film, titled Love Story's first look poster has impressed the fans and film audiences immensely. The fans and audiences were very happy to see the sizzling chemistry between the lead actors, Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi.

The film Love Story helmed by ace director Sekhar Kammula reportedly still has to complete its filming process. Now, the fans and film audiences are eagerly waiting to see what the Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer has to offer to the audience members. As per latest news reports, south director Sekhar Kammula had requested Sai Pallavi to take the responsibility to choreograph the song.

