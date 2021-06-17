Premam director Alphonse Puthren asks why film shooting has not been allowed amid relaxations

Alphonse Puthren, who has made two popular films Neram and Premam, had announced his third film Paattu with Fahadh Faasil in the lead role.

Popular Mollywood filmmaker Alphonse Puthren, who rose to fame with Malayalam romantic drama Premam, took to Facebook on Wednesday and questioned why film shootings are still not allowed even though several relaxations are implemented across other industries. With several states slowly relaxing restrictions after the pandemic’s second wave, the film industry is yet to be granted permission to resume shooting. He questioned what source of income do the people in the industry have, if permission for shootings is still not being granted.

Taking to his Facebook space, he wrote, “Why is film shooting not allowed? If people who sell milk are allowed to work and people who sell food are allowed to work, why are film people not allowed to work? How do we eat food? How do we buy milk? How do we teach our children? How do we buy a pencil box for our children? How do we earn money?” Alphonse Puthren said.

He also stated that the film industry follows social distancing as a part of the shooting process. “Cinema shooting doesn’t happen like in cinema theatres. Even if we have to shoot a close up or a wide shot we have to stand two meters away or more. So what logic are you telling here? Please think and tell me a solution. Thank you. Alphonse Puthren,” he added.

