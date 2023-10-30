Premam director Alphonse Puthren reveals autism spectrum diagnosis; Deletes post about quitting cinema theater

Alphonse Puthren made a surprising announcement on Instagram, declaring his decision to step away from mainstream cinema. However, shortly after sharing the post, he deleted it. In his now-deleted Instagram post, Alphonse Puthren disclosed that he recently discovered he has autism spectrum disorder. He expressed his concern about not wanting to be a burden to anyone.

Puthren assured his fans that, while he might be stepping away from traditional cinema, he is fully committed to entertaining them through his music and OTT (Over-The-Top) movies. He conveyed his unwavering passion for the world of cinema but stated that he felt compelled to make this difficult decision.He also emphasized his reluctance to make promises he might not be able to keep, demonstrating his candid and thoughtful approach to this personal revelation."

Alphonse Puthren's announcement post on Instagram, which he deleted later

Alphonse Puthren, renowned for his blockbusters like Premam and Neram, made a significant mark in South Indian cinema. Neram, his debut movie, achieved immense success in both Tamil and Malayalam. Subsequently, Premam became one of the biggest blockbusters in South Indian cinema history. This success even led to a Telugu remake with Naga Chaitanya and Shruti Haasan, although Puthren was not the director for the remake.

Surprisingly, Puthren took a seven-year sabbatical from filmmaking after Premam. He returned with the movie Gold, featuring Prithviraj as the lead. Unfortunately, Gold didn't fare well at the box office. Despite being active on social media, Puthren passionately defended his film, occasionally getting into heated discussions. Speculations arose about personal issues he might have been facing during his hiatus, but no concrete information emerged.

The latest deleted Instagram post has left Alphonse Puthren's fans in a state of confusion, especially since they were eagerly anticipating more films akin to the success of Premam. Currently, Puthren is collaborating on a project with Sandy Master, known for his significant role in Thalapathy Vijay's Leo. Puthren had previously announced a movie titled Paattu with Fahad Faasil many years ago. Paattu was supposed to be a musical-themed film brimming with songs and musical elements. However, it appears that the project may face complete shelving or cancellation. As fans eagerly await more information, Puthren's future plans remain shrouded in anticipation.

ALSO READ: Rambaan: Mohanlal and Joshiy to reunite after years for action drama; motion poster OUT