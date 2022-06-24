Premam to Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal: 5 must-watch rom-coms from the South that you should not miss

Romantic comedy is a genre that appeals to all age groups. The South film industry has time and again delivered some praiseworthy romantic drama that tickles the funny bone. From Nivin Pauly and Sai Pallavi starrer Premam, to Vignesh Shivan's directorial Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead, all these movies hold a special place in the heart of the movie lovers. Let us now discuss these gems in greater detail.

Premam

Premam is a heartwarming Malayalam film that talks about love and self-discovery. While George's (Nivin Pauly) initial love experience turns out to be a major disappointment, he decides to rekindle his love life. His transformative journey takes him through many phases, ultimately helping him find his purpose in life.

Tholi Prema

This Telugu flick has a realistic take on modern-day love. The storyline goes something like this, Aditya (Varun Tej), an extrovert young man, falls for an introvert girl Varsha (Raashii Khanna). Despite having feelings for Aditya, Varsha is hesitant to confess her true feelings to him. Eventually they both part ways, only to reunite after many years.

O.K Kanmani

Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen fronted Tamil movie O.K Kanmani deals with the concept of live-in relationships. Two young adults Adi (Dulquer Salmaan) and Tara (Nithya Menen) meet at a wedding and instantly develop romantic feelings for each other. Since neither of them believes in the concept of marriage, they decide to live together. What is the result of this experiment makes for the story of the film.

Bangalore Days

The Malayalam flick Bangalore Days revolves around the life of three cousins Divya, Kuttan, and Arjun, who relocate to Bangalore, which has been their childhood dream. As they get familiar with the city, they have some bittersweet experiences which transform their lives.

Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal

The recently released Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal is a Tamil romantic comedy starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in the main role. The drama narrates the tale of two ladies Khatija Begum (Samantha) and Kanmani Ganguly (Nayanthara), who end up loving the same man Rambo (Vijay Sethupathi). Who will get their happy ever after, and whose heart will get broken makes the synopsis of this love triangle.

All these movies deserve to be watched at least once. With a talented star cast and a fresh storyline, all these projects make for an entertaining watch.

Also Read: Nithiin & Krithi Shetty starrer Macherla Niyojakavargam shoot wraps up; To release on August 12