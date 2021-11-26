Premam to Love Story: 6 movies of Sai Pallavi that define her in South film industry

Sai Pallavi is currently the most talented and popular actress in the South film industry. Unlike many actresses, Sai Pallavi grew to fame for her simplistic beauty, charm and dance. When audiences first witnessed her on the big screen in the Malayalam movie Premam, there wasn't one person who fell in love with her. Despite the language barrier, every South Indian watched Premam for Sai Pallavi as everyone felt like she is one of us and her dancing needs no introduction. Because when you see, one can only say wow.

Ever since then, there has been no looking for the actress as she has been continuously impressing the audiences with career-defining roles and eye-popping dancing. Sai Pallavi's movies are enjoyed by her fans who eagerly anticipate the actress's upcoming projects. Let's take a look at Sai Pallavi's best movies that define her.

Premam

Sai Pallavi played the role of teacher and went on to win hearts with her natural beauty and breakdance. The romantic-comedy starring Nivin Pauly, went on to become a major success at the box office. This movie not only opened gates for the actress but also bagged several awards.

Kali

Sai Pallavi plays the role of wife to Dulquer Salmaan, who is the husband in the film. Their chemistry and Pallavi as wife felt so real on the screen. The actress' was applauded for her performance as a young and fearful who is in a fight to save her husband's life.

Fidaa

Sai Pallavi made sure to stand with her debut movie itself in Tollywood. Her performance as Bhanumathi, Telangana accent and dance became arguably a turning point for the young actress in her career. Despite the star-studded cast and Mega hero Varun Tej, Sai Pallavi stole the show and was listed among the 100 best performances of the decade.

Aithran

Sai Pallavi plays the role of Austin who has autism and has keen interest on marital arts. The actress manages to captivate the audiences with her quirky acting despite sharing screen with the most audiences loved actor Fahad Faasil.

Maari

Maari has become the talk of Town as her song Rowdy Baby became the most popular songs, which inches closer to the 800 million views mark on YouTube each day. Although the film didn't stand out, Rowdy Baby song and Sai Pallavi's dance found a life of its own.

Love Story

Yet again, the magic of Sai Pallavi in the direction of Sekhar Kammula repeated and did wonders among the audiences and box office. In her natural beauty in Telangana accent with mesmerizing chemistry opposite Naga Chaitanya, as a girl who struggles to find a job looked authentic on the big screen.