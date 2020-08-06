  • facebook
Premam or Athiran: Which film of Sai Pallavi is your most favourite? VOTE NOW

While we waiting for Sai Pallavi’s next films to be released, take this poll and let us know which film of hers is your most favourite one. Athiran or Premam?
Sai Pallavi undoubtedly has a special place for herself in the hearts of audience and fans. The star is known for her impeccable acting skills and for her down to earth approach in interviews. Currently, we are keenly looking forward to watching two of her upcoming films Virata Parvam and Love Story. In Love story, she will be seen with Naga Chaitanya and it is directed by Sekhar Kammula. Virata Parvam, on the other hand, has Rana Daggubati as the lead actor and it is directed by Venu Udugula.

Premam directed by Alphonse Putharen is a blockbuster Mollywood film, which had Nivin Pauly as the male lead. The film is a feel-good romantic story. Premam portrays the love between a student and teacher, and it takes you through some cute romantic moments between the two and finally landing at a very harsh breakup.

On the other hand, Athiran had Sai Pallavi breaking the stereotypes and she played the role of a woman with autism. In the film, her character had strong skills in the Indian martial art of Kalaripayattu. Sai Pallavi took the audience in the life of Nithya and all the hard-hitting things that she faced in her past. The psychological thriller was directed by debutant Vivek and produced by Raju Mathew through his production company Century Investments. While we are waiting for Sai Pallavi’s next films to be released, take this poll and let us know which film of hers is your most favourite one: Athiran or Premam?

Credits :Pinkvilla

