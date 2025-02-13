Premam or Premalu POLL: Which Malayalam movie on OTT would you like to watch with your beloved for Valentine’s Day?

Yet another Valentine’s Day is here, and love is definitely in the air. It’s the perfect time for couples to cozy up and enjoy their favorite movies; here’s a poll for you to choose between two beloved Malayalam flicks.

One is the all-time favorite Premam, starring Nivin Pauly in the lead role. The 2015 romantic coming-of-age movie tells the tale of George and his life journey through various stages of love from teenage to adulthood.

The movie starts off with George in his teen years, studying at school and falling for Mary. After going through heartbreak, the film transitions to showcase George in his college years, falling in love with his college guest lecturer.

However, when that love also fails to materialize, he once again finds love in Celine in his adult years. The entirety of the movie focuses on how each relationship changes his life with altering time.

Check out the Premam trailer:

On the other hand, Premalu is a Gen Z-style romantic tale about Sachin and Reenu. The movie focuses on the life of Sachin, an average graduate who wants to move to the UK and settle down. However, his plans are delayed, and he goes to Hyderabad, hoping to stay away from home.

In the new city, he coincidentally meets Reenu, a new IT employee, and falls for her. The rest of the movie focuses more on their relationship and whether they’d unite.

Both Premam and Premalu are available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar.

Watch the Premalu trailer:

Out of these two movies, which one would you choose for Valentine’s Day?

