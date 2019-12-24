Premam Poojyam is the first Kannada film to be shot in Vietnam

Premam Poojyam, which has actor actor Prem in the lead role, is the first ever Kannada film to be shot in Vietnam.

Sandalwood star Prem, who is currently busy with the shooting of his 25th film Premam Poojyam, is reportedly back from Vietnam after shooting in the country was wrapped up. According to Times Of India, this will be the first Kannada film ever to be shot in Vietnam. Apparently, the cast and crew were in Vietnam for 12 days to shoot two song sequences. The actor reportedly stated that there was a lot of travel as they needed many locations to shoot the songs.

Naveen Kumar of Mufti fame, is handling camera for the film. Reportedly, he was at Vietnam for vacation, where he had travelled across 4,000 km in the country. The cinematographer had assured the director Dr Raghavendra BS that he had seen picturesque locations during his vacation. The director, who was looking for fresh locations, went to Vietnam along with Naveen to revisit the locations.

Times Of India quoted actor Prem as saying, “We also travelled 17 hours to shoot at paddy fields located in what is known to be the village that is right at the tip of the country. The village had only one hotel, with very few facilities. Everyone was ready to take on any new challenge. The food in Vietnam requires a little acclimatization, which our team found challenging. So, we decided to have our cook with us too,” he signs off.

Credits :Times Of India

Read More