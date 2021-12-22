Premam Poojyam sequel on the cards; Shoot to commence by next year?

Filmmaker Raghavendra Bakki Sannegowda and actor Prem Kumar will once again join hands for the sequel of their 2021 outing Premam Poojyam. The sequel is likely to go on floors next year. If speculations are to be believed, shoot for the film will commence by February 14. However, no official conformation in this regard has been given by the film's team yet. Prem Kumar who plays doctor Hari passes away in the climax of the original film. Now it remains to be seen how the makers take the story ahead. Besides Prem Kumar, rest of the film’s cast is yet to be decided.

Talking about the project the director said, “Message of the first part - Love is worthy of worship – will be reflected in the sequel as well. However, the sequel will not have the pain and philosophy of the first part. Instead, the sequel will be a mix of mass and class elements.” He added, “I had planned a sequel even while I was writing part one. I am sure that people will love this side of Premam Poojyam. I had to avoid the commercial elements in part one and bring them to the sequel. I thought that will add value to both the films.”