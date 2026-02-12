Premam Re-release: Nivin Pauly’s cult classic romantic drama to hit big screens after 10 years on February 13, 2026

Premam, starring Nivin Pauly in the lead role, was originally released in theatres on May 29, 2015. Now, after 10 years, the movie is slated to hit the big screens again on February 13, 2026.

Premam Re-release: Nivin Pauly starrer to hit big screens once again after 10 years

The makers of Premam have officially announced that the movie will re-release in theatres on February 13, 2026. Sharing the update, the team wrote, “Mollywood’s cult classic ‘PREMAM’ is re-releasing on this Valentine’s Day, celebrate love on the big screen. Fall in love with it all over again.”

Here’s the post:

More about Premam

Premam is a coming-of-age romantic drama starring Nivin Pauly in the lead role. Directed by Alphonse Puthren, the film follows the story of George David, a young man, and his multiple trysts with love throughout his life, beginning in his late teens.

During his school days, George falls in love with Mary, his neighbour, only to find out that she is already in love with someone else, ironically, a person with the same name. Years later, he develops feelings for his visiting professor, Malar, only to be unlucky in love once again.

When love knocks on his door in the form of Celine, the film explores whether George finally finds success in romance or faces heartbreak yet again.

Alongside Nivin Pauly, the film features Sai Pallavi, Madonna Sebastian, and Anupama Parameswaran as co-leads. Apart from the main cast, the movie also includes Krishna Shankar, Shabareesh Varma, Siju Wilson, Ananth Nag, Vinay Forrt, Soubin Shahir, Anju Kurian, and others in key roles.

The movie was a massive hit in theatres and has since attained cult classic status among fans.

Nivin Pauly’s work front

Nivin Pauly was last seen in the lead role in Baby Girl, directed by Arun Varma. The film follows the story of Sanal Mathew, a medical attendant who comes under suspicion after a baby goes missing from the hospital where he works. As the seemingly innocent man faces mounting pressure, he appears to steer the police investigation in unexpected directions, creating an enigma around himself.

Looking ahead, the Sarvam Maya actor will next appear in the lead role in an untitled political thriller directed by B. Unni Krishnan.

ALSO READ: Rajinikanth to be paid Rs 225 crore for film with Kamal Haasan? Here’s what we know