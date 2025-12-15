Premante OTT Release: When and where to watch Priyadarshi Pullikonda, Anandhi’s romantic comedy online

Priyadarshi Pullikonda and Anandhi-starrer Premante was released in theatres on November 21, 2025. Now, after wrapping up its box office run, the film is set to begin streaming soon. Here are the details.

When and where to watch Premante

Premante is scheduled to begin streaming on December 19, 2025, on the OTT platform Netflix. The official update was shared via the platform’s social media handle.

Sharing the announcement, Netflix wrote, “Andhamaina vaibhavala veduka ey kadha premante. (Is love not a grand celebration of beauty and joy?) Watch Premante on Netflix from 19 December in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.”

Here’s the post:

Official trailer and plot of Premante

Premante follows the story of Madhusudhan and Ramya, who enter a seemingly perfect arranged marriage born from a charming meet-cute. However, their lives take a turn when Ramya discovers a shocking secret about her husband, leading to unexpected conflicts and comedic situations.

A police officer’s involvement further complicates their lives, while Ramya’s discovery of Madhusudhan’s hidden past pushes their marriage to a breaking point. Despite the setbacks, she chooses to give him one final chance, and the film tracks his attempt to correct his mistakes and rebuild trust.

Cast and crew of Premante

Premante stars Priyadarshi Pullikonda and Anandhi in the lead roles. The romantic comedy-drama also features Suma Kanakala, Vennela Kishore, Hyper Aadi, Auto Ram Prasad, and several others in pivotal roles.

Written and directed by debutant Navaneeth Sriram, the film’s dialogues are penned by Raj Kumar Kusuma and Karthik Thupurani. The music and background score are composed by Leon James, while the cinematography is handled by Vishwanath Reddy.

The film is produced by Jhanvi Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the banner of Sri Venkateshwara Creations LLP, with Anwar Ali and Raghavendra Thirun serving as the editors. The movie received mixed reviews from critics upon its theatrical release.

Priyadarshi Pullikonda and Anandhi’s Workfront

Priyadarshi Pullikonda was previously seen in a lead role in Mithra Mandali. The comedy film, directed by Vijayendar S, featured him alongside Niharika NM, Rag Mayur, Vishnu Oi, and Prasad Behara.

Meanwhile, Anandhi was last seen in Bhairavam, co-starring Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Manchu Manoj. The actress is next set to appear in a lead role in the film Garividi Lakshmi.

