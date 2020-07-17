  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Premgi Amaren takes a nostalgic ride as he shares a THROWBACK photo with Chennai 28 cast

As soon as it surfaced online, Kollywood movies buffs commented on it stating that it took them all on a nostalgic ride.
869 reads Mumbai
Premgi Amaren takes a nostalgic ride as he shares a THROWBACK photo with Chennai 28 castPremgi Amaren takes a nostalgic ride as he shares a THROWBACK photo with Chennai 28 cast
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Chennai 28, which was released in 2007, is more like a cult film, which is still a favourite film among the Kollywood movie buffs. The film had elements of love, friendship and betrayal - all in the right amounts. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, Chennai 28 was based on 'bet match' and street cricket which also narrated a beautiful and practical story of a friends’ gang. Many of the newbies, who started their acting career with Chennai 28, have easily managed to gain fame in the industry over the years.

Taking to his Instagram space, Premgi AMaren shared an old photo with the cast of the film. As soon as it surfaced online, Kollywood movies buffs commented on it stating that it took them all on a nostalgic ride. The film had a sequel, which was also welcomed with loud cheer by the fans. Both the films are about the two cricket teams and how they compete with each other to win a cricket match.

Check Premgi's post here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Chennai sharks - 2006

A post shared by Premgi (@premgi) on

Sharing the throwback photo, Premgi wrote, “Chennai sharks – 2006 (sic).” Meanwhile, on the work front, Premgi will be next seen in Venkat Prabhu directorial Maanaadu with STR aka Simbu. Premgi will also be seen in director Suresh Sangaiah’s second film, in which he will play the male lead in the film. The yet-to-be-named rural comedy film is being produced by Sameer Bharat Ram, under the banners Super Talkies and Touchwood Studios. Bigg Boss sensation and actor Reshma Pasupuleti will be seen in a key role in the film.

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty: Everything you need to know about their love timeline
Katrina Kaif on Salman Khan, family, relationships & being friends with ex
Katrina Kaif Birthday Special: Take a look at the actor’s best traditional looks
Salman Khan: 5 times the superstar was miserably trolled
BTS: 7 Best Moments from 1st half of 2020
Celebs pay a heartfelt tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput
Shweta Tiwari and daughter Palak Tiwari play ‘How well do you know your mom?’
Hina Khan’s revelations about career, love and life
Aaliya Siddiqui on divorce from Nawazuddin Siddiqui: He had many affairs; his brother slapped me
Celebs and their alternate career choices REVEALED
Himanshi Khurana on her Lockdown To Do List, most googled search, fights, PM Modi’s speech & COVID 19

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement