Premgi Amaren takes a nostalgic ride as he shares a THROWBACK photo with Chennai 28 cast

As soon as it surfaced online, Kollywood movies buffs commented on it stating that it took them all on a nostalgic ride.

Chennai 28, which was released in 2007, is more like a cult film, which is still a favourite film among the Kollywood movie buffs. The film had elements of love, friendship and betrayal - all in the right amounts. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, Chennai 28 was based on 'bet match' and street cricket which also narrated a beautiful and practical story of a friends’ gang. Many of the newbies, who started their acting career with Chennai 28, have easily managed to gain fame in the industry over the years.

Taking to his Instagram space, Premgi AMaren shared an old photo with the cast of the film. As soon as it surfaced online, Kollywood movies buffs commented on it stating that it took them all on a nostalgic ride. The film had a sequel, which was also welcomed with loud cheer by the fans. Both the films are about the two cricket teams and how they compete with each other to win a cricket match.

Check Premgi's post here:

Sharing the throwback photo, Premgi wrote, “Chennai sharks – 2006 (sic).” Meanwhile, on the work front, Premgi will be next seen in Venkat Prabhu directorial Maanaadu with STR aka Simbu. Premgi will also be seen in director Suresh Sangaiah’s second film, in which he will play the male lead in the film. The yet-to-be-named rural comedy film is being produced by Sameer Bharat Ram, under the banners Super Talkies and Touchwood Studios. Bigg Boss sensation and actor Reshma Pasupuleti will be seen in a key role in the film.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×