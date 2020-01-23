Premgi spills the beans about Mankatha 2; Tags Prasanna

Premgi Amaren replied to Prasanna's Tweet, which explained that he has not been roped in Ajith's Valimai, with emojis of card symbols.

After fans went gaga over Prsanna’s role in Ajith’s Valimai, the actor took to his Twitter and informed that he will not be seen in the movie. Replying to his Tweet, actor Premgi Amaren sent him emojis of card symbols. It looked like actor Presanna, was as curious as all of us, when he replied to Premgi’s Tweet asking if he was asking him to play Rummy. For the unversed, various media reports emerged stating that Presanna will be seen as the main antagonist in Thala Ajith’s Valimai, after Presanna replied to a fan’s Tweet.

Meanwhile, Prasanna will be next seen in Mysskin’s Thupparivaalan 2. Other than Vishal and Prasanna, the film also has Rahman, Gautami playing important roles. The shooting schedule of the film in London was wrapped up recently and the team is all set to kick start the schedule in India. The first part of the film was a huge hit and it was based on detective Kaniyan Poongundran’s challenges in solving mysterious cases. The film did well at the box office and it received positive response from critics.

On the other hand, Premgi will be seen next in director Suresh Sangaiah’s film. The yet-to-be-named rural comedy film is being produced by Sameer Bharat Ram, under the banners Super Talkies and Touchwood Studios. Premgi took to his Twitter and revealed that the shooting of the film has started. The film is currently in the first leg of shooting, which is happening at Madurai with the main cast and crew.

