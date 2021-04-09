The Priest: Mammootty and Manju Warrier starrer to release on OTT after theatrical release; Details Inside

Starring superstar Mammootty in the lead, the film centers on the life of a priest with extraordinary skills and his mysterious journey of solving the cold cases.

Malayalam horror-suspense drama, The Priest released recently on the big screen and it got an appreciation for its edge-of-the-seat thrills and stellar performances. The film directed by debutant Jofin T. Chacko released on March 11, 2021. Starring superstar Mammootty in the lead, the film centers on the life of a priest with extraordinary skills and his mysterious journey of solving the cold cases. The Priest starting 14th April 2021, shortly after its theatrical release will be out on Amazon Prime India.

On his debut project and first collaboration director Jofin T Chacko said, "Mammootty was my first choice for Father Benedict's character in the film and he proved that there couldn't have been a better choice than him. It is a dream come true moment for any filmmaker to work with such versatile stars like Mammootty and Manju Warrier on a debut project. I feel fortunate to get the two of the most loved South stars together on the screen. Now after its successful theatrical release."

Talking about his character in the film lead actor Mammootty shared, "I always look for roles that are different from the ones I’ve played previously. When I first read the script of The Priest, I was sure I had to do this! In this film, I am essaying the character of a priest who, like detectives tries to solve different cases coming his way through his extraordinary skills. Thrilled to have the film premiere globally on Amazon Prime Video, now audiences from across the world can enjoy the movie."

Talking about her camaraderie with Mammootty, Manju Warrier shared, "This role opposite Mammootty Sir was a dream come true for me, working with him for the very first time was an exhilarating experience. I was nervous at first, but he made me feel comfortable, and looking back, I am glad that I got to be a part of this film. There’s so much to learn from Mammootty Sir, I believe it naturally enhances your performance working with such brilliant co-actors. I am excited and looking forward to the film’s premiere on Amazon Prime Video for the global audience."

