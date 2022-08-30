Prince: First track from Sivakarthikeyan's wholesome entertainer to release on September 1; Are you excited?

Sivakarthikeyan will next be a part of the forthcoming wholesome entertainer Prince. Directed by Anudeep KV, the makers have announced that the primary track from the film will be released on the 1st of September this year. The song will also kickstart the musical promotions of the movie. In the announcement poster, the Don actor is can be seen twinning with his leading lady, Maria Ryaboshapka in yellow. Both the co-stars look adorable as they smile at each other.

Well-known music director S Thaman has rendered the background score and songs for the movie. Prince has been set against the backdrop of Pondicherry in India and London in the UK. Veteran actor Sathyaraj has also been roped in, to essay an important character in this much-discussed drama, along with the rest.

Suniel Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, and Suresh Babu are jointly producing the movie under the banners of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP, Suresh Productions, and Shanthi Talkies, while Sonali Narang is presenting it. Now coming to the film's technical crew, Manoj Paramahamsa is the Cinematographer of Prince , while Praveen KL is the editor.

In addition to this, Sivakarthikeyan will also star in Rajkumar Periaswamy's next named SK21 for now. Bankrolled by Kamal Haasan's home banner Raj Films in association with Sony Pictures Films India, Shyam Singha Roy actress Sai Pallavi is on board the project as the leading lady.

Apart from this, Sivakarthikeyan has further announced his bilingual film Maaveeran, along with director Madonne Ashwin. Filmmaker S Shankar's daughter Aditi Shankar will be the female lead in the flick.