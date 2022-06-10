Prince: Sivakarthikeyan & Maria Ryaboshapka look adorable in new poster; First single update to be out soon

Sivakarthikeyan's next with Anudeep KV titled Prince will mark his debut in Tollwyood and is one of the most anticipated movies. After unveiling the title poster yesterday, which was received well by the audiences, today, the makers released another poster from the film. The second poster from the film features, lead actors, Sivakarthikeyan and Maria Ryaboshapka.

The makers took to Twitter and shared the second look of the film. The new poster shows Sivakarthikeyan and Maria sitting on a wall and reading a book. The duo make for an adorable on-screen pair and their smile seems to say it all. Along with the new poster, the makers also announced that the first single will be out soon. However, an official date regarding the song has not been announced.

Yesterday, the title poster was released and it hinted at Sivakarthikeyan as a peacemaker. He dons a white and white ensemble with a globe in his hand. The picture also includes a few hands painted with country maps, along with a world map and a dove, a symbol of peace in the background.

Maria Ryaboshapka had earlier acted in a notable role in the Hindi web series Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story. The shooting of the project is in its final phase right now. Prince is slated to be out in the cinema halls on 31st August this year on the auspicious occasion of Vinayaka Chavithi.

The film is produced under the banner of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP along with Suresh Productions. SS Thaman is scoring the music. The film also features Sathyaraj in pivotal role and is also reported that Naveen Polishetty will be seen in a cameo role.