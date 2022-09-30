Prince: Sivakarthikeyan poses for PICS as he wraps up shoot; Film to release on Diwali

Sivakarthikeyan will be seen next in an upcoming bilingual film titled Prince, directed by KV Anudeep. As per the latest update, it's a wrap-up for the film. The makers took to social media and shared a few group pics from the sets as they announced the pack up of the shoot. The pics show Sivakarthikeyan posing with the director, lead actress Maria Riaboshapka and the team. The makers took to Twitter and wrote, "#Prince wrapped up with a song shoot. Meet you all in theatres this Diwali."

Recently, the second single from Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming bilingual Prince was released recently. The single titled Jessica has lyrics by Therukural Arivu and has been sung by the film's composer S Thaman. The video, which was released recently, has Sivakarthikeyan dancing in gay abandon in Pondicherry.