Prince's Bimbilikki Pilapi song: Sivakarthikeyan's energetic dance moves, catchy beats make for a peppy number

Sivakarthikeyan's Telugu film Prince is currently the talk of the town as the makers release the first single titled, Bimbilikki Pilapi. Composed by S Thaman and sung by Ram Miriyala, Ramya Behara and Sahithi Chaganti, this peppy track with mass beats makes for a perfect party number.

Sivakarthikeyan's killer dance moves are the highlight. Saraswati Putra Ramajogayya Sastry has penned perfect lyrics. One of the looks of Siva in an all-red suit steals the show. His energy level while flaunting his dancing skills leaves us talking about the song. Directed by Anudeep KV of Jathi Ratnalu fame, Prince has Maria Ryaboshapka as the leading lady opposite Sivakarthikeyan.

Check out the song below:

Narayan Das Narang, Suniel Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao and Suresh Babu are backing the project under Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP, Suresh Productions and Shanthi Talkies. Sonali Narang banners.

Manoj Paramahamsa is the cinematographer, Praveen KL is the editor and Arun Viswa is the co-producer.

Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan has an untitled film SK21, co-starring Sai Pallavi. In addition to this, he has a bilingual film Maaveeran, being helmed by Madonne Ashwin.

