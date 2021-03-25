Print on print to tie dye: 4 Times Vijay Deverakonda flaunted his dare to wear looks in co ord shorts sets

Vijay Deverakonda's fashion statement is surely not everyone's cup of tea. Take a look!

Besides being known for his straightforward and no-nonsense attitude, Vijay Deverakonda also stands out for his eccentric fashion statements. Known for his roles in films like Arjun Reddy, Geetha Govindam, Dear Comrade, the Telugu star has got unmatchable and unmissable aura. When it comes to fashion, VD makes sure to turn enough heads in most fancy and quirky outfits. As revealed by his stylist Shravya Varma, "be it in colour or pattern or anything but there has to be one striking element in VD's look."

The Liger actor's fashion statement is surely not everyone's cup of tea. Of late, he has been travelling a lot between Mumbai and Hyderabad for the upcoming film's shoot. He is treating us with oh-so-fabulous and summer-friendly looks. Also, this man clearly loves prints and he got the confidence to pull it off!

1. Green on Green:

VD was papped at Mumbai airport recently in an all-green co-ord shirt and shorts set. He paired his summer and travel-friendly look with a pair of ankle-high white sneakers, covered his face with a mask and carried a backpack.

2. Print on Print:

Vijay Deverakonda opted for another soft and comfy quirky printed co-ord set at the airport and has left us stunned yet again. The Arjun Reddy star sure knows how to ace any look with sheer confidence and this look of him is proof. There has to be one striking element in his look and how!

3. Tie-dye co-ord set:

The Dear Comrade star is the latest celeb who has joined the tie-dye bandwagon. VD has got an easy-going sense of style and is giving us a major relaxed summery vibe in this co-ord set. Loved it!

4. Coordinated playsuit:

While heading to Mumbai for the Liger shoot, Vijay Deverakonda opted for a lilac shirt with a matching pair of shorts. He teamed his outfit with a pair of cotton candy sneakers. Yay or Nay?

