Prithivraj Sukumran shares a cosy photo with wife Supriya as they twin in black; Dulquer Salmaan comments

After a long time, Prithviraj Sukumaran took to Instagram and shared a cosy photo with wife Supriya Menon as they twin in black outfits.

Prithviraj Sukumaran is a well known personality in the Malayalam industry. He is a brilliant actor, director, producer, loving husband and doting father. The actor also enjoys a massive fan following in all South states for his acclaimed movies. Although he uses his social media platforms to connect to fans by giving out professional updates, after a long time, today he shared a lovely dovey photo with his wife Supriya.

On Friday, Prithviraj Sukumaran took to Instagram and shared a cosy photo with wife Supriya Menon. In the photo, the two can be seen twinning in black as Prithviraj hid his face behind Supriya's face, which is literally the cutest. Guess we aren't the only ones who are hearts for his couple photo. Dulquer Salmaan, who shares a great friendship with Prithviraj, commented on the photo and called them cuties.

Sharing the photo, Prithviraj also wrote a cute caption, "Bro Daddy. Pro Wifey." Take a look at the photo here:

On the work front, Prithviraj along with his wife Supriya are currently in Hyderabad shooting for his second directorial venture, Bro Daddy. The film is a family drama featuring Mohanlal, Prithviraj, Meena and Kalyani Priyadarshan. He has a huge lineup of films in his kitty and some of them include Aadujeevitham by Blessy, Vaariyamkunan, and Kaduva. The actor is awaiting the release of his upcoming film titled Cold Case, which is all set to release on Amazon Prime Videos. Recently, he announced that he will be acting in a film adapted from a short story of Vaikom Basheer Mohammed titled Neelavelicham.

Credits :Prithviraj Sukumaran Instagram

