Prithviraj and Aadujeevitham team stranded at Jordan due to lockdown for COVID 19

Prithviraj and his team from the movie Aadujeevitham are stranded at Jordan due to the lockdown imposed by the central government. Directed by Blessy, the team went to Jordan in the beginning of March to shoot for the film. Taking to Facebook, Prithviraj posted an emotional post, stating that the government will be busy containing the crisis, and they won’t have time for a team of 58 people. He also assured that they have a doctor in their team and they are all getting checked every 72 hours.

He wrote on Facebook, “As we had originally planned to stay and shoot in Wadi Rum till the 2nd week of April, our accommodation, food and supplies are taken care of for the immediate future. But obviously, what happens beyond that timeline is a matter of concern. We have a doctor in our team who’s carrying out medical check ups for each member of the crew every 72 hours, and we are also subjected to periodic check ups by a govt appointed Jordanian doctor.”

He added that the team felt it was their duty to keep the officials informed about their situation.Talking about thousands of other Indians stranded in other countries, he stated that he hoped they would also get back to India at the right time. Meanwhile, Prithviraj is also expected to begin work on Empuraan by the end of 2020. Empuraan will be his second venture in directing.