Prithviraj and director Aashiq Abu walk out of Malabar Rebellion based Vaariyamkunnan

Days after the names of Malabar Rebellion leaders Variamkunnath Kunjahammed Haji, Ali Musaliar and 387 other 'Moplah martyrs' were said to be removed from the Dictionary of Martyrs of India's Freedom Struggle, Prithviraj Sukumaran and director Aashiq Abu decided to walk out of Malabar Rebellion based project, Vaariyamkunnan. However, reports state Prithiviraj has withdrawn from the due to differences in opinions with producers Zikander and Moideen.

The film had outraged right-wing groups in Kerala. In 2020, Prithviraj had hit the headlines for agreeing to perform the role of the Muslim leader. Soon after he announced the film, the actor was slammed on social media for his choice of film. Following a raging controversy, one of the writers of the film had also backed out from the project.

Vaariyamkunnan Kunjahammed Haji became the face of the 1921 Mappila Uprising. The right-wing groups slammed the actor last year who was supposed to play the role of Haji as they claimed Haji nurtured anti-Hindu sentiments during his rebellion.

Interestingly, three more films on Variyamkunnath Kunjahammed Haji were announced right after the makers of Prithiviraj Sukumaran starrer made their official announcement last year.

Announcing the film in 2020, Prithviraj, in his long Facebook post wrote, "He stood up against an empire that ruled a quarter of the world. Etched out his own country with an army that waged a never before war against the British. Though history was burned and buried, the legend lived on! The legend of a leader, a soldier, a patriot. A film on the man who became the face of the 1921 Malabar revolution. #Vaariyamkunnan. Filming begins in 2021. On the 100th anniversary."

