Prithviraj and Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan pooja photos OUT; Filming to begin today

Prithviraj Sukumaran is undoubtedly one of the best actors in Mollywood. Having acted in a wide range of roles, in over a 100 films, spanning almost two decades, the Kuruthi actor has proved his versatility time and again. In 2019, the actor decided to venture into the field of directing with the film Lucifer, which featured Mohanlal in the lead.

Lucifer was a political action thriller film that garnered widespread acclaim from fans as well as critics. In fact, Mohanlal’s character, Stephen Nedumpally, has developed a cult following since the release of the film as well. Lucifer, ended in a cliffhanger, with a second part, titled L2: Empuraan, being confirmed.

On September 30th, the team officially announced the sequel by releasing a launch video. It was also said that the filming would commence on 5th October. In the latest update, the film had its Pooja this morning, and the filming is finally set to go on floors. Mohanlal took to his social media account to share images of the Pooja event, which was attended by helmer Prithviraj, writer Murali Gopi, and producers Antony Perumbavoor and Subaskaran, among others.

L2: Empuraan begins filming today

More about Lucifer

Lucifer was a 2019 political action thriller film, helmed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film was written by Murali Gopy, known for films like Kammara Sambhavam and Ee Adutha Kaalathu, and features an ensemble cast including Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Saniya Iyyappan, Saikumar, Vivek Oberoi, Indrajith Sukumaran, and many more. The film was produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.

The film had Mohanlal portraying a multi-layered character Stephen Nedumpally, who in the mid-credit scene of the film reveals himself as Khureshi Ab’raam. The film received widespread acclaim from fans and critics, with speculations regarding the second part starting almost immediately.

Empuraan is expected to reveal a lot more about Khureshi Ab’raam’s backstory, while delving deeper into the political atmosphere of the state that was established with the 2019 film.

