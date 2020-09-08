Prithviraj and Supriya’s daughter Alankrita turns 6; Dulquer Salmaan, Tovino Thomas send heartfelt wishes

Prithviraj and Supriya took to their social media spaces and shared a photo of their baby girl on her 6th birthday.

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Supriya Menon's daughter Alankrita turns six today and the couple shared a beautiful photo of the happy-go-lucky girl on their social media spaces. As soon as the photo was shared online, wishes poured in from fans and celebrities. Dulquer Salmaan and Tovino Thomas took to the comments section and wished the baby girl on her birthday. Dulquer wrote, “Happy Happy birthday Ally! Hope you have a super fun day filled with swimming and playing”.

On the other hand, Tovino Thomas wrote, “Happy Birthday Ally darling”. Sharing a beautiful photo of her, Prithviraj wrote, “Happy birthday sunshine! You will forever be Daada’s and Mamma’s biggest joy and brightest light. A part of me wishes you wouldn’t grow up so soon, but another part of me is so much in awe of the person you’re growing up to be! I hope you continue to be full of surprises and never stop loving the world the way you do! I love you baby girl! PS: Thank you all for the love and wishes”.

Supriya Menon shared the same photo and wrote, “Happy birthday to our lil girl who’s turning 6 today! Ally, you are growing up so fast that sometimes I wish I could turn back time! But I am so happy to see the kind of person you are turning out to be; Caring, Loving, Feisty, Independent. We wish you a world of happiness! I love you my baby! Happy Birthday Kutta!”

Credits :Instagram

