  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Prithviraj and Supriya’s daughter Alankrita turns 6; Dulquer Salmaan, Tovino Thomas send heartfelt wishes

Prithviraj and Supriya took to their social media spaces and shared a photo of their baby girl on her 6th birthday.
9356 reads Mumbai Updated: September 8, 2020 03:17 pm
Prithviraj and Supriya’s daughter Alankrita turns 6; Dulquer Salmaan, Tovino Thomas send heartfelt wishesPrithviraj and Supriya’s daughter Alankrita turns 6; Dulquer Salmaan, Tovino Thomas send heartfelt wishes
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Supriya Menon's daughter Alankrita turns six today and the couple shared a beautiful photo of the happy-go-lucky girl on their social media spaces. As soon as the photo was shared online, wishes poured in from fans and celebrities. Dulquer Salmaan and Tovino Thomas took to the comments section and wished the baby girl on her birthday. Dulquer wrote, “Happy Happy birthday Ally! Hope you have a super fun day filled with swimming and playing”.

On the other hand, Tovino Thomas wrote, “Happy Birthday Ally darling”. Sharing a beautiful photo of her, Prithviraj wrote, “Happy birthday sunshine! You will forever be Daada’s and Mamma’s biggest joy and brightest light. A part of me wishes you wouldn’t grow up so soon, but another part of me is so much in awe of the person you’re growing up to be! I hope you continue to be full of surprises and never stop loving the world the way you do! I love you baby girl! PS: Thank you all for the love and wishes”.

Also read: Newlywed Arav promises wife Raahei 'he will always protect her' and shares first set of wedding PHOTOS

Supriya Menon shared the same photo and wrote, “Happy birthday to our lil girl who’s turning 6 today! Ally, you are growing up so fast that sometimes I wish I could turn back time! But I am so happy to see the kind of person you are turning out to be; Caring, Loving, Feisty, Independent. We wish you a world of happiness! I love you my baby! Happy Birthday Kutta!”

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Happy Birthday Mira Rajput: Take a look at her most RAVISHING appearances
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sandip Ssingh’s chats to Rhea’s probe at NCB
Alaya F reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day: Diet, fitness & hobbies
Taimur Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, star kids who have been trolled on social media
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Showik Chakraborty arrested by NCB
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
Teachers’ Day 2020: Big B to Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood actors who essayed the role of teachers onscreen
Ankita Lokhande continues to fight for SSR: Here are her 5 posts after his demise that stole hearts
Kriti Sanon’s stylist Sukriti Grover gets candid on styling Kriti & Kartik Aaryan, Diet Sabya & more
Sushant Singh Rajput: A look at the most emotional posts shared by the late actor’s sisters

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement