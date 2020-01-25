Prithviraj and Tovino Thomas to join hands for a thriller? Find out

Prithviraj and Tovino Thomas took to their Instagram pages and hinted that they will be joining hands for their next film.

It is well known that Prithviraj Sukumaran and Tovino Thomas have been good friends and Prithviraj has always been supportive of Tovino, which the latter has acknowledged during various occasions. They both were seen sharing screen space in various films including 7th Day, Ennu Ninte Moideen and Lucifer. Now, in what comes as a sweet piece of news, they both will be joining hands in yet another film, which will be a spy thriller.

Taking to social media, they both spilled the beans about their upcoming period film, which will be set in the 70s. Apparently, the movie revolves around the team that RAW’s elite southern command, which was formed with India’s best team, and it was headed by a man who was India’s finest counter insurgency commando. They have also revealed in the Instagram post that more details about the movie will be revealed Tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Prithviraj was last seen in Driving Licence. The film had Deepti Sati as the female lead. Directed by Jean Paul Lal, the film was produced by Lestin Stephen and Supriya Menon. Tovino Thomas on the other hand, who is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming superhero movie, Minnal Murali, will be seen playing triple role in a big budget movie, Ajayante Ajayante Randam Moshanam. The film will be directed by Jithin Lal, who has worked in films such as Godha, Kalki and Ennu Ninte Moideen as chief associate director.

Credits :Instagram

