Prithviraj breaks silence on Empuraan controversy: ‘If what you say is honest, then there is no need to fear anyone’

Malayalam actor Prithviraj has spoken out for the first time regarding the controversies surrounding the film Empuraan, the second installment of the popular Lucifer franchise. In an interview with Manorama News, the actor clarified that his involvement in the film is not about expressing political views.

Prithviraj explained that he had shared the script of Empuraan with the lead actor and producer before filming. “If I want to express my politics, I can do it on social media. I am not making this film to express my political opinions,” he said.

The actor, who was also promoting his latest film Vilayat Buddha, stated that honesty is the key to overcoming fear. “If what you say is honest, then there is no need to fear anyone,” Prithviraj said. He added that social media is often used as a weapon. “If you express your opinion on political issues, some people will make you a villain, and others will make you a hero. Both are dangerous, so it is sometimes better not to express your opinion there,” he said.

Here’s what Prithviraj said about mob mentality and attacks on colleagues

Prithviraj expressed concern about the mob mentality that celebrates mistakes. He said that many people in positions of power, as well as colleagues and victims of mob attacks, have shared their distress with him. “There are people who told me about it while crying,” he said. He criticized those who attack others on social media, saying, “Those who attack are finding joy in it, even though they know what they are doing is wrong.”

Prithviraj also reshared actor Mohanlal’s apology over the Empuraan controversy on social media, adding the hashtag #Empuraan. However, reactions from fans were mixed. One fan commented, “Raju, this wasn’t necessary. Is this really your stand? Disappointing.”

Earlier, Mohanlal addressed the controversy, expressing regret over the distress caused to audiences. In a Facebook post, he stated that both he and the Empuraan team sincerely regretted the discomfort experienced by fans. “As an artist, it is my responsibility to ensure that none of my films promote hatred towards any political movement, ideology, or religious group,” he wrote.

Following criticism, the filmmakers decided to remove controversial portions of the movie. The edited version will soon hit theatres, with scenes depicting violence against women and certain riot sequences removed.

