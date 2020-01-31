Prithviraj issues apology for mentioning a hospital name in Driving Licence

Actor Prithviraj issued an open apology for using a hospital's name in his movie Driving Licence. He apologized for causing emotional strain to the owners of the hospital chain.

Following a minor outrage on social media, actor director Prithviraj issued an open apology for using the name of a leading hospital in his film, Driving Licence. In the movie, there is a scene in which the actor can be seen mocking a hospital chain. In his apology, the superstar stated that he was not aware that there was originally a hospital with that name. He also apologised for the emotional stress it had caused the hospital owners and employers. While issuing the apology, he also mentioned that the name of the hospital used in the film was entirely fictional.

Driving Licence, which was released in December 2019, was directed by Jean Paul Lal and it was penned by Sachy. The film had Prithviraj playing a superstar and Suraj Venjaramoodu, a vehicle inspector. The film had Deepti Sati as the female lead and it was produced by Lestin Stephen and Supriya Menon.

Meanwhile, Prithviraj took to his social media space and announced that he will be joining hands with Tovino Thomas. They both were seen sharing screen space in various films including 7th Day, Ennu Ninte Moideen and Lucifer. The new film which will be a spy thriller. On January 26, they both shared a picture, and from the picture, it can be understood that the film will be based on pre independent era.

Credits :Times Of India

