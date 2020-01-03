Prithviraj OPENS UP about the lessons he learnt from Thala Ajith and Vijay

Actor Prithviraj said during a media interaction that he had learnt few professional lessons from Ajith and Vijay.

While talking during one of the promotions for his upcoming movie Driving License, South star Prithviraj spoke about his memories with Tamil stars. While he was having an interactive session, he was asked if he has any working experience with Ajith. He said that though he had not had a chance to share screen space with Ajith or Vijay, he learnt a big professional lesson from the actors. He stated that Ajith has never gotten over excited even if his film turns out to be a megahit.

The Times of India report stated that Prithviraj had met Ajith Kumar during a housewarming function of Suriya and Jyothika. He apparently had spent about two hours with him. He was quoted as saying, “I understood that he is someone who can detach from the result of his movies. He doesn’t get over excited when his film becomes the biggest hit and doesn’t get disappointed when his films fail to work.”

Prithviraj also said that Vijay, who has a great charisma, is one of the most celebrated stars in the country. He added that whenever a movie of Vijay releases, the business dynamics of Kollywood industry changes. He stated that he had met him on various occasions and interacted with him. “It is nice to see him evolve as a big star and a choosy actor in the recent years. He is very intelligent and knows what his audience wants. One thing I learnt from him is that there is no alternative for hard work,” he was quoted as saying.

Credits :Times Of India

