Prithviraj pays tribute to director Sachy on his birth anniversary; Shares his photo with Anil Nedumangad

On the birth anniversary of Ayyappanum Koshiyum director Sachy, Prithviraj Sukumaran paid tribute on his Instagram space by shared a photo of the director. In the photo, Anil Nedumangad can also be seen with Sachy. Sharing the photo, he expressed his hope that they both are together. He wrote, “Happy birthday brother. Now that you have company..hope the both of you are having a drink together. Cheers. I miss you Sachy.”

Anil Nedumangad passed away on Friday after drowning in Malankara Dam near Kerala’s Thodapuzha. According to media reports, the actor was shooting for the film Peace in Malankara dam starring Joju George as the lead actor. During an interval, Anil went out to swim in the dam along with his friends. When he went too deep, he got pulled into the river and drowned to death. The Mollywood industry people including Prithviraj, Dulquer Salmaan among the others paid their tributes and offered condolences to the family of the deceased.

On the other hand, Sachy, who was a critically acclaimed director and writer, passed away on July 19 after suffering a cardiac arrest. Sachy was diagnosed with some cardiac-related complications after which he was admitted to a private hospital in Thrissur. He had also undergone a hip-replacement surgery. Following the surgery, he developed complications and was in a critical condition. Meanwhile, Ayyappanum Koshiyum is all set to get remakes in Telugu and Tamil. It is anticipated that the Telugu version will have Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati in the lead roles.

Credits :Instagram

