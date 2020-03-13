Prithviraj’s Ayyapanum Koshiyum Tamil remake rights bagged by Aadukalam producer? Find out

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Kollywood remake rights of newly released Mollywood film starring Prithviraj and Biju Menon, Ayyappanum Koshiyum has been bagged by S Kathireasan.

Biju Menon and Prithviraj starrer Ayyappanum Koshiyum hit the big screens earlier this month. While Biju has played a policeman, Prithviraj was seen playing a retired naval officer, with 16 years of service in the feel good movie. Ayyappanum Koshiyum narrates the story of the two heroes who have a minor legal issue. Produced by Ranjith and PM Sasidharan, the film’s cinematography was handled by Sudeep Elamon and Ranjan Abraham took care of the editing. Sanchy has directed the movie.

Now, in an exciting piece of news, media reports suggest that the film’s Tamil remake rights have been bagged by S Kathireasan, who has produced critically acclaimed Kollywood films like Dhanush and Tapsee Pannu starrer Aadukalam and Siddharth, Bobby Simha and Lakshmi Menon starrer Jigarthanda. If this report turns out to be true, it can be expected that the Tamil version of the film will be critically acclaimed, too. However, an official announcement regarding the Tamil remake is awaited.

Ayapanum Koshiyum narrates a love story between a naval officer and his senior officer’s daughter. When the makers released the film’s teaser, it took the social media by storm. In the teaser, Prithviraj, a happy-go-lucky man was shown as someone who is constantly under the influence of alcohol. Biju Menon, on the other hand, was shown as an angry older man with hatred for Prithviraj. The film also has other actors including director Ranjith, Sabumon, Liji in key roles.

Credits :IndiaGlitz

